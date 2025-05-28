Pakistan defeat Bangladesh by 37 runs in first T20I

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan have defeated Bangladesh by 37 runs in the opening match of the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Hasan Ali was the pick of the bowlers with five scalps while Shadab Khan took two wickets.

Batting first, Pakistan set a target of 202 runs for Bangladesh. Pakistan openers Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub fell cheaply, scoring just 1 and 0 respectively, leaving Pakistan at a precarious 1/2 in the opening overs.

However, a counter-attacking partnership between Mohammad Haris and skipper Salman Agha steadied the ship. Haris smashed a quickfire 31 off 18 balls with 4 boundaries and a six, while Salman anchored the innings with a classy 56 off 34, laced with 8 fours and a six.

Momentum surged when Hasan Nawaz and Shadab Khan joined forces, launching a brutal assault on the Bangladeshi bowlers. Nawaz hammered 44 off 22 deliveries, including 4 towering sixes, while Shadab played an equally aggressive knock of 48 off 25 balls, finding the boundary 5 times and clearing it twice.

Pakistan’s innings slowed in the final overs with the fall of wickets. Khushdil Shah managed only 5 off 10, while Faheem Ashraf added a useful unbeaten 11 off 6 balls. Hasan Ali chipped in with a single run off the last ball.

For Bangladesh, Shoriful Islam was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 2 wickets for 23 runs, while Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, and Shamim Hossain took a wicket apiece.

Earlier, Green Shirts won the toss and chose to bat first.

Captain Salman Ali Agha opted for a batting start on home soil. Pakistan introduced six changes to the squad that played in the T20I series against New Zealand in March.

In contrast, Bangladesh retained the same playing XI that recently lost a T20I series 2-1 to the UAE.

Pakistan XI: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris (wk), Salman Ali Agha (c), Hasan Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Khushdil Shah, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed.

Bangladesh XI: Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Litton Das (c), Towhid Hridoy, Mahedi Hasan, Jaker Ali (wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam.

