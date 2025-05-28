Robber deprives Hassan Ali's mother of cash
Cricket
Police have registered a case against unidentified robber
GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A robber deprived star cricket Hassan Ali’s mother of more than Rs200,000 in a roadside incident on Wednesday.
Reports said Hassan Ali’s mother was waiting on road for her other son, Khurram, to pick her up to take her to market when a robber snatched her purse and fled. The purse contained Rs230,000.
Police registered a case against unidentified robber and formed teams to trace and arrest him through geo-fencing and CCTV footage.