Robber deprives Hassan Ali's mother of cash

Published On: Wed, 28 May 2025 18:47:50 PKT

GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) – A robber deprived star cricket Hassan Ali’s mother of more than Rs200,000 in a roadside incident on Wednesday.

Reports said Hassan Ali’s mother was waiting on road for her other son, Khurram, to pick her up to take her to market when a robber snatched her purse and fled. The purse contained Rs230,000.

Police registered a case against unidentified robber and formed teams to trace and arrest him through geo-fencing and CCTV footage.