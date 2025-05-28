Abbas Afridi replaces injured Wasim Jnr for Bangladesh T20Is

Wasim Jnr, who suffered a side strain during the HBL PSL, has failed to recover in time

LAHORE (Dunya News) -The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced that fast bowler Mohammad Abbas Afridi will replace Mohammad Wasim Jnr in Pakistan’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, starting today (Wednesday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Wasim Jnr, who suffered a side strain during the HBL PSL, has failed to recover in time for the series.

Abbas Afridi, who has already represented Pakistan in 20 T20Is, has claimed 33 wickets in the format. He was also among the standout performers in the recently concluded HBL PSL X, finishing as joint-second highest wicket-taker with 17 dismissals.

The updated squad will begin their campaign today with the next two matches scheduled for May 30 and June 1, all at Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Haris (wk), Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub.