Cricket Cricket Hesson backs Babar, Rizwan in white-ball plans ahead of Bangladesh series

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 13:19:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson has expressed strong backing for senior players Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, calling them vital to the team’s white-ball future.

Addressing the media in Lahore ahead of the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, Hesson said, “Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan are top-class players and integral to our white-ball plans. There are areas where they can improve, and they are actively working on those.”

Both players were earlier dropped for the T20I series against New Zealand, as selectors tested younger players. Rizwan was also replaced as T20I captain after just two series, with Salman Ali Agha named as his successor.

Hesson, 50, outlined his approach as a blend of aggression and strategy, “We want to play aggressive cricket, but also smart cricket. We’re very clear about the brand of cricket we want to play.”

Bangladesh series kicks off

The series against Bangladesh, starting May 28 at Gaddafi Stadium, will mark Hesson’s first assignment as Pakistan head coach. He emphasised the importance of starting on a positive note and warned against underestimating the visitors. “They are a strong side and play good cricket. We will not take them lightly.”

Hesson said preparations are in full swing at Gaddafi Stadium, with players taking part in fitness drills, net sessions, and fielding practice. Those involved in the PSL 10 final were granted rest for the day.

All three T20Is will be held in Lahore on May 28, May 30, and June 1.

Pakistan Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub.