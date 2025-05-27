I'm not leaving any format, will play as long as I breathe, says Shaheen Afridi

Updated On: Tue, 27 May 2025 13:20:22 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s star fast bowler and Lahore Qalandars captain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, has clarified that he has no plans to quit any cricket format, stating, “As long as I’m breathing, I’ll play all formats.”

Speaking to the media, Shaheen reflected on his journey, acknowledging that the path to success was full of ups and downs. He credited Atif Rana, Sameen Rana, and the Player Development Program (PDP) for supporting young talent and creating a winning environment.

“The players believed in themselves. The team environment was key, we supported each other, and that’s what matters,” he said.

Praising teammate Sikandar Raza, Afridi said, “His entry felt like a movie scene. Despite fatigue from long travel, he stepped up immediately, took wicket, and helped us win.”

Reiterating his commitment, Shaheen said, “I will not change. I’m Shaheen and will remain so. My performance speaks for itself.”