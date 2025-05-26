Dinner in Birmingham, breakfast in Dubai, victory in Lahore: Sikandar Raza reflects on match-winning knock

Sikandar Raza’s explosive 22 runs off just 7 balls proved decisive in sealing the victory.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore Qalandars' star player Sikandar Raza delivered a stunning performance in the final match just hours after landing in Lahore, following a continuous travel schedule that included dinner in Birmingham, breakfast in Dubai, and lunch in Abu Dhabi.

Arriving shortly before the final, Raza said he was aware of how much the team needed him. “I was exhausted but committed to playing every ball with intent,” he stated. “I’m overjoyed with the win.”

Lahore Qalandars successfully chased Gladiators' formidable 202-run target in the final over, finishing with four wickets in hand. While Kusal Perera scored 62 runs, Sikandar Raza’s explosive 22 runs off just 7 balls proved decisive in sealing the victory.

A day before, Sikandar Raza scored 60 runs against England in one-off test in Trent Bridge Cricket Ground.