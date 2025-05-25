PSL 10 pays tribute to Pakistan Navy with dazzling ceremony

(Web Desk) - A ceremony was held during the PSL 10 final match to pay tribute to the Pakistan Navy.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf attended the event as a special guest, joined by PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb at the stadium.

Former PCB Chairman Najam Sethi was also present on this memorable occasion.

Renowned singers Nadeem Abbas and Abrarul Haq enthralled the audience with their captivating performances, while the stadium echoed with resounding chants of "Pakistan Army Zindabad."

The ceremony concluded with fireworks display, illuminating the sky with vibrant colours.