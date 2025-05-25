PCB appoints interim coaching staff for Bangladesh T20 series

Hanif Malik has been appointed as the batting coach, Ashley Noffke as the bowling coach

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a temporary coaching staff for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh.

According to the official statement issued by the PCB, Naveed Akram Cheema has been named team manager, while Mike Hesson will serve as the head coach. Hanif Malik has been appointed as the batting coach, Ashley Noffke as the bowling coach, and Mohammad Masroor as the fielding coach.

The support staff included Cliff Deacon (physiotherapist), Imranullah (strength and conditioning coach), Talha Ijaz (team analyst), Dr. Ali Mustafa (team analyst), Irtaza Kumail (security manager), and Syed Naeem Ahmed (media manager).

Earlier, on May 20, PCB had posted job openings on its website for the batting coach, fielding coach, and strength & conditioning coach positions. Interested candidates can apply until 5 PM on June 6.

Until then, Hanif Malik, Mohammad Masroor, and Ashley Noffke will take charge in their respective roles for the Bangladesh series.