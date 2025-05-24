Matthew Forde equals AB de Villiers' record of fastest ODI fifty

He brought up his half-century off just 16 balls against Ireland in Dublin on Friday.

DUBLIN (Web Desk) - Matthew Forde of West Indies has equalled AB de Villiers' record for the fastest ODI fifty, getting there in 16 balls against Ireland during the second ODI in Dublin. De Villiers had set the record in 2015, during his 149 off 44 against West Indies in Johannesburg.

At one point, Forde was on 42 off 13 balls and had a chance to break de Villiers' record. That did not happen as Forde missed a ramp off Barry McCarthy on the following delivery, but the back-to-back sixes off the next two balls, over long-off and cover, helped him draw level.

In all, Forde made 58 off 19 balls, with two fours and eight sixes, which meant 96.55 percent of his runs came in boundaries - the highest for a 50-plus score in men's ODIs. The previous record was 96.15 percent by Andre Fletcher, who scored 50 off his 52 via boundaries against Bangladesh in Basseterre in 2009.

Forde had started his innings with a second-ball six off Barry McCarthy and then clubbed Josh Little for four sixes in an over. In the following over, the 46th of the innings, Forde showed he had more than just power in his arsenal as he scooped Thomas Mayes for a four and six off consecutive deliveries.

Riding on Keacy Carty's second ODI hundred, West Indies had reached 246 for 5 in 43.1 overs when Forde came out to bat. His knock powered them past 300 in the 47th. A few more blows from the lower order meant West Indies finished on 352 for 8.

