Top three hit hundreds as England run riot against Zimbabwe

England's top three of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all made hundreds.

Follow on Published On: Fri, 23 May 2025 00:53:03 PKT

NOTTINGHAM (United Kingdom) (AFP) – England's top three of Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett and Ollie Pope all made hundreds as they piled on the agony for a hapless Zimbabwe in a one-off four-day Test in Nottingham on Thursday.

An utterly dominant England were 498 for three at stumps on the first day at Trent Bridge after number three Pope top-scored with 169 not out at better than a run-a-ball.

That England almost made 500 runs in a day, allied to Pope's fourth score of over 150 at this level, emphasised the gulf between the sides in what is Zimbabwe's first Test in England in 22 years.

Left-hander Duckett led the initial run-spree with 140 on his Nottinghamshire home ground and opening partner Crawley made 124.

Not since the same trio all reached three figures against Pakistan at Rawalpindi in December 2022 had England's top three all made hundreds on the opening day of a Test.

Crawley's century came after he had managed just 212 runs in his previous eight Tests at an average of 15.14.

"With Ben playing as well as he did, I didn't feel pressure, and Popey the same," Crawley told Sky Sports after stumps.

Kent batsman's Crawley first-innings scores in the County Championship so far this season are 1, 0, 1 and 6.

"You know that you're under pressure and you want to score runs," said Crawley following just his fifth century in 54 Tests.

"It's nice to find some rhythm. The wickets haven't been that easy for Kent and I've felt in good touch for some months now."

But all three hundreds Thursday were made against a callow Zimbabwe attack which bore little relation to the sterner challenges awaiting England in an upcoming five-Test series at home to India before they head to Australia for the Ashes later this year.

NGARAVA INJURY

Zimbabwe were further handicapped when Richard Ngarava, arguably the pick of their four pacemen with none for 42 in nine overs, left the field shortly after lunch having pulled up clutching his back and hamstrings when chasing a ball.

Ngarava returned late in the final session but did not bowl again before leaving the field once more.

Earlier, Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and fielded in the hope his attack could utilise the cloud cover above Trent Bridge, a ground renowned for aiding pacemen.

His decision was all the more understandable given Zimbabwe's 138-run thrashing by a youthful combined county side in their lone warm-up match last week.

But while Zimbabwe's four quicks got the occasional ball to deviate sharply, they also repeatedly over-pitched and bowled too short.

The aggressive Duckett completed a hundred off exactly 100 balls before pulling Tanaka Chivanga, whose 12 wicketless overs cost an expensive 83 runs, for six.

Duckett, however, exited in familiar fashion.

Having thrashed spinner Wessly Madhevere's first ball through the covers for four and pulled the next for six, Duckett tamely chipped the third to cover.

England were now 231-1 following their first three-figure opening partnership since Duckett and Crawley put on 109 against Ireland at Lord's in 2023.

Crawley, after a trademark cover-driven four got him to 98, went to a 145-ball century, including 12 boundaries.

But having suffered what appeared to be a bout of cramp, Crawley was lbw trying to sweep spinner Sikandar Raza to the delight of a small but voluble band of Zimbabwe supporters.

Pope forced Raza for his 14th four in 109 balls as he extended his own record by becoming the first batsman to score his first eight Test hundreds against different opponents.

So commanding were England, that when key batsman Joe Root holed out for 34 off persevering paceman Blessing Muzarabani (one for 111 from 20 overs) it made little difference.

England captain Ben Stokes, listed to bat next, is making a comeback to cricket this week following the all-rounder's lengthy rehabilitation from his latest hamstring tear.

