Lahore Qalandars knock Karachi Kings out of PSL 10 with 6-wicket win

Abdullah Shafique led the charge with a blistering 65 off 35 balls

Thu, 22 May 2025 23:54:47 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Lahore Qalandars eliminated Karachi Kings from the race to the final of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 with a commanding six-wicket victory in Eliminator 1.

Chasing a target of 191 runs, Lahore Qalandars reached the finish line in the 19th over, losing only four wickets. Abdullah Shafique led the charge with a blistering 65 off 35 balls, smashing five sixes and three fours.

Opener Fakhar Zaman added 47 runs off 28 deliveries, featuring three sixes and five boundaries. Kusal Perera scored 30, Mohammad Naeem 14, while Bhanuka Rajapaksa contributed 23 runs. Asif Ali remained unbeaten on 1, securing a comfortable win for Qalandars.

For Karachi Kings, Hasan Ali took two wickets, while Fawad Ali and Mir Hamza claimed one each.

Lahore Qalandars take the crown in a high-octane thriller!



Chasing 191, they seal the win with 6 wickets in hand and 8 balls to spare — Karachi Kings fought hard, but the Qalandars roared louder tonight!#HBLPSLX | #ApnaXHai | #KKvLQ pic.twitter.com/3TtdCbHVUY — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) May 22, 2025

Earlier, after winning the toss and opting to bat first at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium, Karachi Kings posted 190/8 in their 20 overs.

Skipper David Warner top-scored with a fluent 75 off 52 balls, including eight fours and three sixes. Irfan Khan made 18, Tim Seifert and Mohammad Nabi scored 16 each, Saad Baig added 11, while James Vince and Abbas Afridi managed just 4 and 2 respectively.

Khushdil Shah played a handy cameo of 27*, and Mir Hamza remained not out on 2.