Selection based on role, not reputation: Mike Hesson

Hesson emphasised that each player's inclusion in the team will depend on clearly defined roles

Thu, 22 May 2025

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Newly appointed head coach of the Pakistan national men's cricket team, Mike Hesson, has made it clear that team selections will not be based on players' fame or past achievements, but rather on their ability to fulfill specific roles within the squad.

In a recent interview, Hesson emphasised that each player's inclusion in the team will depend on clearly defined roles, and everyone must perform according to the team's strategic plan.

“My goal is to build a modern and successful team that plays exciting cricket,” he stated, expressing enthusiasm about the opportunity ahead.

Calling it a golden opportunity, Hesson added, “I'm passionate about playing my part and confident I can guide the team forward. We want to play productive cricket that also captures the hearts of fans, though I know it will be a big challenge.”

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday announced a 16-member men’s squad for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Bangladesh, with Salman Ali Agha retained as captain.

Star-batter Babar Azam, wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan, and pace bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi were sidelined from the T20 squad against Bangladesh.

On the other hand, notable performers including PSL X's highest wicket taker Abbas Afridi, left-arm spinner who bowled exceptionally well in his initial international games Sufiyan Muqeem, and Haider Ali were ignored.

All matches are scheduled to take place at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, with the official schedule to be released soon.

This series also marks the first assignment for newly appointed head coach Mike Hesson, who will be closely watching the players ahead of Pakistan’s busy T20 calendar.

Pakistan T20I Squad:

Salman Ali Agha (Captain), Shadab Khan (Vice-Captain), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (Wicket-keeper), Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sahibzada Farhan (Wicket-keeper), Saim Ayub