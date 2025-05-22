Stirling makes history in ODI vs Windies, becomes first Irishman with 10,000 international runs

With his innings of 54, Stirling reached a career milestone

DUBLIN (Web Desk) - Irish cricketer Paul Stirling has etched his name in the record books by becoming the first player from Ireland to score over 10,000 runs in international cricket.

The milestone came during the first ODI of a three-match series between Ireland and the West Indies, held in Dublin. Ireland dominated the match, defeating the visitors by a commanding margin of 124 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series.

Batting first, Ireland posted a formidable total of 303 runs in their allotted 50 overs. Andrew Balbirnie led the charge with 112 runs, followed by Harry Tector with 56, and captain Paul Stirling contributing 54 runs.

In response, the West Indies struggled and were bowled out for just 179 runs in the 35th over. Barry McCarthy claimed four wickets while George Dockrell took three wickets.

With his innings of 54, Stirling reached a career milestone, becoming the first Irish batter to surpass 10,000 international runs. His tally includes 3,656 runs in T20Is, 382 in Tests, and 5,979 in ODIs, bringing his total to 10,017 runs across formats.