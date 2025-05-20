Mehidy to join Lahore Qalandars for PSL 2025 playoffs

The PSL playoffs begin on Wednesday, and Lahore Qalandars will play the Eliminator on Thursday

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Lahore Qalandars have signed up Bangladesh all-rounder Mehidy Hasan Miraz for the playoffs stage of PSL 2025. The BCB has granted Mehidy the required no-objection certificate, and he is expected to fly to Lahore by Tuesday.

Mehidy said that he was looking forward to the stint even though it could be for as few as one match.

"Of course it is exciting for me to join Lahore Qalandars," Mehidy said. "It is technically the second time I have got a call-up to a franchise league. Nonetheless, it is a good opportunity for me to compete at a very high level. PSL is one of the top tournaments going around. I have done well in the past in the BPL, so I am confident that I can give my best."

Mehidy said that he wanted to use the opportunity to find a way back into Bangladesh's T20I setup. He wasn't included in the squad that is currently involved in a T20I series against UAE in Sharjah or the one for the forthcoming five-match series in Pakistan.

