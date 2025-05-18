Gen Asim Munir watches match as PSL resumes

Published On: Sun, 18 May 2025 02:10:47 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The 10 edition of Pakistan Super League (PSL) resumed on Saturday with a match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi; Chief of Army Staff Gen Asim Munir also watched the game at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The tournament was suspended for over a week following Pak-India tensions. Players and officials paid rich tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces before the match began. A moment of silence was also observed to honour the martyrs of the nation, followed by the national anthem.

The stadium echoed with chants of "Pakistan Zindabad" and was adorned with national flags. Fireworks lit up the sky in a celebratory atmosphere, with spectators expressing solidarity with the armed forces.

DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi were also present in the stadium.

As PSL 10 resumed singers Sahir Ali Bagga and Israr Shah performed their vocal magic at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.