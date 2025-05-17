Chivanga drafted into Zimbabwe squad for England test

(Reuters) - Zimbabwe have drafted fast bowler Tanaka Chivanga into their squad for next week’s test against England after Trevor Gwandu withdrew through injury, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Friday.

Gwandu suffered a left groin strain during a training session this week, a statement said.

The 31-year-old Chivanga, who made his test debut against West Indies two years ago, returns to the team after recovering from injury woes of his own. He has made two test appearances.

Zimbabwe play a one-off clash at Trent Bridge from May 22-25 in their first test appearance in England since 2003.