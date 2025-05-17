Roston Chase appointed West Indies' Test captain

Chase, who played his last Test more than two years ago, takes over from Kraigg Brathwaite.

JAMAICA (Web Desk) - Roston Chase has been appointed West Indies' new Test captain. The allrounder's first Test as captain will be his 50th; his 49th, against South Africa in Johannesburg, came more than two years ago. West Indies have played 13 Tests since then.

Chase has previously led West Indies in one ODI and one T20I. His first assignment in the longest format will be the three-Test home series against Australia, which begins on his home ground in Bridgetown on June 25. Left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican will be Chase's vice-captain.

The series will be the first of the 2025-27 World Test Championship cycle for both teams.

CWI said that Chase had been appointed from a shortlist of six after a "detailed assessment process that included psychometric testing to evaluate leadership style, behaviour, and overall suitability for the role". The other candidates interviewed were John Campbell, Tevin Imlach, Joshua Da Silva, Justin Greaves, and Warrican.

Shai Hope, West Indies captain in the white-ball formats, asked not to be considered in order to focus on his exciting leadership roles.

"This selection process is one of the most comprehensive and forward-thinking we have undertaken," CWI president, Kishore Shallow, said. "I am deeply impressed by the professionalism, objectivity, and strategic thinking that shaped the final decision. It sets a new benchmark for leadership appointments in West Indies cricket."

West Indies head coach, Daren Sammy, said: "I fully endorse this appointment. Our new captain has earned the respect of his peers, understands the responsibility that comes with the role, and has shown the leadership qualities we need to take this team forward. I urge fans across the region to rally behind him--we're building something special."

The 33-year-old Chase takes over from Kraigg Brathwaite, who resigned in March after 39 matches in charge of the Test team. West Indies won 10 of those Tests, lost 22 and drew seven.

At the time of Brathwaite's resignation, CWI had handed Hope - already West Indies' ODI captain - the T20I reins, but had held back on naming a new Test captain, announcing that they would do so "in the coming weeks".

Brathwaite's tenure was notable for a young West Indies team beginning to find ways of winning in different conditions with a growing pool of fast and spin bowlers. Notable performances included a 1-0 home series win over England in 2022, the Gabba Test win of January 2024, and a 1-1 draw in Pakistan in Brathwaite's last series in charge, in January 2025.

Chase has scored 2265 runs at an average of 26.33, with five hundreds, and taken 85 wickets with his offspin at 46.00. One of his first tasks as captain will be to repair his batting numbers, which have fallen steadily following a promising start. He made a century in just his second Test, to help save the Jamaica Test against India in 2016, and scored two more over his first 10 Tests, across which he averaged 48.53. Since then, however, his numbers have declined significantly.

CWI announced Chase's appointment via X, formerly Twitter, and said it had been "unanimously approved by the CWI Board of Directors" during a meeting on Friday.

