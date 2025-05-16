Knight eager to be 'one of the girls' under new England captain Sciver-Brunt

Knight stood down as captain following a woeful Ashes series earlier this year.

LONDON (AFP) – Former England cricket captain Heather Knight is ready to be "one of the girls" under new women's skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt.

Knight, in charge since 2016, stood down as captain following a woeful Ashes series earlier this year where visitors England suffered a 16-0 thrashing by Australia in the multi-format series.

Jon Lewis was dismissed as England coach and replaced by Charlotte Edwards, Knight's predecessor as England captain.

Edwards has now decided that Sciver-Brunt, 32, will be the new skipper, with the all-rounder set to lead England in Wednesday's T20 against the West Indies.

"I haven't had too many conversations with Nat because she's been on maternity leave," Knight told Britain's PA news agency.

She added: "I just said, 'do it (the captaincy) in your way and good luck,' but I haven't had a chat to her properly, which I am sure we will at some point.

"It is Nat's team, obviously she will do it in her way and I will just be there to play and be one of the girls and be leaned upon if needed at any time."

Knight, meanwhile, is feeling refreshed several months on from the Ashes humiliation, with the 34-year-old, who led England to 2017 World Cup glory, saying: "Yeah, I'm good. Obviously it has been a fair few months and I've really enjoyed my time off.

"Changing the captaincy and things like that, I have digested it and I'm pretty focused on what is next, moving forward and my role as a senior player in the side to score runs and contribute to team wins as much as I can."

