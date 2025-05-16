England great Anderson set for Lancashire return

England great James Anderson is in line to make his comeback for Lancashire on Friday.

LONDON (AFP) – England great James Anderson is in line to make his comeback for Lancashire on Friday, nearly a year on from his emotional Test farewell at Lord's.

The most successful fast bowler in Test history, with his 704 wickets the most of any England bowler in red-ball internationals, Anderson has not played a competitive match since his international swansong against the West Indies at Lord's last June.

Since then the 42-year-old has worked as a bowling consultant with the England team, while also repeatedly insisting he still had something to offer as a player

Anderson signed a new one-year deal with his native Lancashire earlier this year, but missed the first five games of the County Championship season with a calf injury.

But he has been included in Lancashire's squad for their match against Derbyshire at Old Trafford starting Friday.

Lancashire will hope Anderson's return sparks a revival, with the Red Rose currently bottom of the Second Division, having yet to win a game -- a run of results that led Keaton Jennings to stand down as captain this week.

England quick Brydon Carse is also expected to be in county action in the coming days after returning to the Durham squad for their home game against First Division leaders Nottinghamshire.

Carse impressed on England's (northern) winter tours of Pakistan and New Zealand but severely cut and blistered toes have seen him sidelined in recent months.

England will hope Carse can regain full fitness at county level ahead of a five-Test series with India, starting on June 20, that is the centrepiece of their home international season.

Rising star James Rew is another set to feature in this round of Championship fixtures, with England releasing the uncapped 21-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman for Somerset's game against Sussex despite including him in their squad for next week's one-off Test against Zimbabwe at Trent Bridge.

Rew was called up as cover for the injured Jordan Cox and, following a training camp at Loughborough, will now only make his Test debut in the event of another withdrawal among the originally selected batsmen.

