England pick Dawson, Hartley and Carse for West Indies white-ball series

Liam Livingstone dropped, Buttler included for Harry Brook's first engagements as full-time captain.

Wed, 14 May 2025

LONDON (Web Desk) - Liam Dawson is set to play his first T20I for almost three years, while Tom Hartley has been picked as the frontline left-arm spinner in the 50-over format, as England name their squads for the forthcoming white-ball series against West Indies, which will be Harry Brook's first as captain since taking over full-time from Jos Buttler.

Brook's tenure will begin with the first of three ODIs, at Edgbaston on May 29, with England looking to regroup after their calamitous Champions Trophy performance in Pakistan earlier this year, in which they were eliminated with three defeats out of three in the group stage.

He will have Buttler alongside him in both formats, with the former captain back to form with the bat during a productive IPL campaign for Gujarat Titans. However, Liam Livingstone - who also stood in as England captain last year while Buttler was recovering from a calf injury - has been dropped from both squads after managing just 33 runs in three innings in the Champions Trophy.

On the fast-bowling front, England have recalled Brydon Carse to both squads, after he was forced to undergo surgery on an injured toe, sustained during his hard-toiling efforts for the Test team in Pakistan and New Zealand last winter. Matthew Potts, who is in the Test squad for next week's one-off match against Zimbabwe, is also named in both parties.

Jofra Archer has also been named in the ODI squad, alongside fellow quicks Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood and Jamie Overton. However, Archer has been omitted for the three-match T20I series, which begins on June 6 - the same day as the second of two England Lions' four-day fixtures against India at Northampton, in which he could feature as part of a potential return to Test action later this summer.

Luke Wood, the Lancashire left-arm seamer, is instead named for the T20Is, his first return to the set-up since September 2023.

Will Jacks, a notable omission from the Champions Trophy plans, is the beneficiary of Livingstone's absence, as he returns to both squads, while Tom Banton, who was a surprise replacement for the injured Jacob Bethell for that tournament, is also named in both.

Phil Salt has been cut from the ODI squad, after struggling to convert his explosive 20-over batting into the longer format, but on the whole England have opted for 50-over continuity rather than a complete overhaul. Joe Root is retained as the senior batter, while Adil Rashid keeps his place as England's premier legspinner, even at the age of 37. Rehan Ahmed, his heir apparent, is included alongside Rashid for the T20Is only.

Although he is only set to feature in the T20Is, Dawson's return at the age of 35 is significant. His allround form across formats has been outstanding in recent seasons, including at South Africa's SA20 where he has been a title-winner with Sunrisers Eastern Cape in each of the first two editions, and he was last month named as one of Wisden's Five Cricketers of the Year for his county exploits with Hampshire in 2024.

However, Dawson had not featured in England's plans since November 2022, when he played the most recent of his six ODIs at Melbourne, in the immediate aftermath of the T20 World Cup win at the same venue a week earlier. He had been overlooked for that campaign, having also been a non-playing squad member for the 2019 win, and subsequently opted out of selection for England's white-ball tour of Bangladesh in early 2023 to honour his PSL commitments with Lahore Qalandars.

The timing of the series could create further club versus country dilemmas for three members of the squad, however. Following last week's suspension of the IPL, due to escalating border tensions between India and Pakistan, the tournament final has now been pushed back to June 3 from its original May 25 date, meaning that Buttler (Gujarat Lions), Bethell (Royal Challengers Bengaluru) and Jacks (Mumbai Indians) - all of whom are involved in squads with realistic play-off ambitions - could conceivably miss the first two ODIs at least.

England Men's ODI squad: Harry Brook (capt), Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Ben Duckett, Tom Hartley, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jamie Smith

England Men's T20I squad: Harry Brook (capt), Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jacob Bethell, Jos Buttler, Brydon Carse, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Will Jacks, Saqib Mahmood, Jamie Overton, Matthew Potts, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Luke Wood

