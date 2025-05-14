Rabada heads six-man pace attack in SA's WTC final squad

Cricket Cricket Rabada heads six-man pace attack in SA's WTC final squad

South Africa have also picked two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and all-rounder Senuran Muthusamy.

Follow on Published On: Wed, 14 May 2025 00:36:02 PKT

JOHANNESBURG (Web Desk) - South Africa have named a familiar-looking Test squad to take on Australia at the World Test Championship (WTC) final at Lord's next month, led by Temba Bavuma and headlined by pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, who has completed a one-month ban for failing a drug test.

Rabada served his sanction between April 1 and May 1 and has since been cleared to play. He was available for Gujarat Titans' match against Mumbai Indians at the IPL on May 6 but was not selected. Rabada will lead a six-man pace pack at the WTC final which includes Lungi Ngidi, who has not featured in Tests since August last year.

Gerald Coetzee, who was ruled out of the home summer when he injured his groin in the Durban Test against Sri Lanka and 19 year-old left-arm seamer Kwena Maphaka, who debuted against Pakistan at Newlands, have not been selected. Neither have Anrich Nortje, who does not have a central contract but was in consideration for Tests this summer before he broke his toe, or Nandre Burger, who has recovered from a lower back stress fracture and is at the IPL. Dane Paterson, a key member of South Africa's success at home and who is currently playing at Middlesex, and Corbin Bosch, who debuted over the home summer, have been included.

Shukri Conrad, South Africa's coach, explained that he made his selections with fitness and form in mind. "With regards to Anrich (Nortje), it didn't really pan out the way we had hoped. He was due to play in the Centurion Test match against Pakistan and then sustained the broken toe and I don't think he's in any position, really, to be playing the Test match," Conrad said. "With regards to Gerald, he's making his way back as well from injury and I just felt that with what Corbin had done for us in the series against Pakistan, that he provides really good cover. When I say cover, he might still make the starting XI. Corbin's not lacking in pace, so I don't we compromised too much pace in that respect. I'm really happy what Corbin offers us and brings really good balance to our side as well. And that's ultimately what we were after - balance."

South Africa have picked two spinners in Keshav Maharaj and allrounder Senuran Muthusamy, who has been a regular member of squads but has not played since the tour of Bangladesh last October.

In the batting department, Conrad confirmed Ryan Rickelton will open the batting with Aiden Markram and he's yet to decide where Tony de Zorzi will bat, if he plays. "Whether Tony slots in at No.3, whether he slots in the middle order, conditions will determine all of that," he said.

It also remains to be seen Tristan Stubbs will continue to hold on to the No.3 spot or be moved lower down, while Bavuma, who has recovered from an elbow niggle that kept him out of the domestic four-day final, will bat at No.4. Further, there will be questions over whether David Bedingham will keep his place in the starting XI after a home summer in which he top-scored with 44* in eight innings, and a period of time on the sidelines.

Bedingham is recovering from a broken toe and has not played a competitive match since April 11 but is expected to return to action for Durham this week. "Bedders is pretty much ready to go. And if there is such a thing as a good break, it was a good, clean break," Conrad said. "Durham were keen to play him in the next county match. Again, our medical staff have been in conversation with them as to whether we feel that's the right thing, but Bedders has been hitting balls, and Bedders is best when fresh. His form has been a little bit up and down, but I still think he's a key guy in our line-up, especially with the type of cricket he plays, and especially against a side like Australia. When Bedders plays well, he's the perfect guy to take on a side like Australia."

Kyle Verreynne will remain the first-choice wicket-keeper and also has experience in the UK. He is playing for Nottinghamshire and scored a century in his first appearance for them this season.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) has not officially confirmed whether their players will return to the IPL and how long they will be available there for but their statement announcing the squad indicated they will all assemble in England on May 31. Initially, the IPL contingent of Rabada, Ngidi, Markram, Marco Jansen, Rickelton, Bosch, Wiaan Mulder and Tristan Stubbs were given NOCs to run until May 25 and expected back in South Africa the following day. ESPNcricinfo has confirmed that those at the IPL will come back to South Africa and not travel directly to the UK and it is expected they will adhere to the May 26 deadline even though he IPL has since been extended until June 3. That is the same day that South Africa are due to begin a four-day warm-up match against Zimbabwe in Arundel. South Africa's squad is to leave the country on May 30.

SA squad: Temba Bavuma (capt), David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram Wiaan Mulder, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, and Kyle Verreynne

