Domestic cricket resumes across Pakistan after ceasefire with India

The return to action began on Monday with the restart of two important grassroots-level competitions

Follow on Published On: Tue, 13 May 2025 09:34:19 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the resumption of men's domestic cricket events following a brief pause prompted by the country’s prevailing circumstances.

The return to action began on Monday with the restart of two important grassroots-level competitions: the Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup and the Inter-District U19 One-Day Tournament. Both events are critical platforms for identifying and nurturing emerging cricket talent across the country.

Meanwhile, the President’s Trophy Grade II is also set to resume, with matches restarting from 14 May. The tournament, which had been temporarily halted, will now proceed with its knockout stages: the quarter-finals will be played from 19 to 21 May, followed by the semi-finals from 24 to 26 May. The final is scheduled to take place between 28 and 31 May.

The PCB emphasised its ongoing commitment to promoting domestic cricket and ensuring continuous opportunities for players at all levels to hone their skills and compete in a professional environment.