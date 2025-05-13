PSL X rescheduling: Remaining matches likely from May 17 to 25

Cricket Cricket PSL X rescheduling: Remaining matches likely from May 17 to 25

The final eight matches are expected to be played between May 17 and May 25 in Rawalpindi and Lahore

Follow on Updated On: Tue, 13 May 2025 09:25:31 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The proposed schedule for the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 has been revealed.

According to insiders, the final eight matches are expected to be played between May 17 and May 25 in Rawalpindi and Lahore. The schedule is awaiting final approval from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, after which an official announcement is expected soon.

Earlier, PSL X was postponed due to rising tensions with India on May 8, when the 27th match between Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi was scheduled in Rawalpindi. That same morning, an Indian drone reportedly crashed near the stadium, escalating security concerns.

Given the sensitive situation, the tournament was suspended. While the PCB initially considered relocating the remaining matches to Dubai, the plan was later dropped due to government advisories. The tournament was placed on indefinite hold.

However, following the recent ceasefire between Pakistan and India, the situation has improved, prompting efforts to reschedule and complete the tournament on home soil.