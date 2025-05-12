Decision on remaining PSL 10 matches expected within two days

Cricket Cricket Decision on remaining PSL 10 matches expected within two days

Decision on remaining PSL 10 matches expected within two days

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 12 May 2025 00:50:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – The fate of the remaining eight matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 is likely to be decided within the next two days, according to sources.

The matches are expected to be played in Rawalpindi and Lahore, with the final scheduled at Gaddafi Stadium.

Due to international commitments, foreign players are unlikely to participate, and teams will rely entirely on local talent.

Earlier, PSL officials had advised franchises to keep foreign players in Dubai. However, following the Pakistan-India ceasefire announcement, franchises were instructed to mentally prepare all players and possibly assemble in Islamabad.