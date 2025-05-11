PCB suspends all domestic tournaments amid security concerns

A new schedule for these tournaments would be announced soon

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the immediate suspension of all ongoing domestic cricket tournaments due to the prevailing security situation in the country.

According to an official statement from the board, the President’s Trophy Grade 2, Regional Intra-District Challenge Cup, and the Inter-District Under-19 One Day Tournaments have been postponed with immediate effect.

The PCB stated that a new schedule for these tournaments would be announced soon, and all events would resume from the stage they were halted.

Earlier, the PCB had also suspended the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in response to the rising tensions between Pakistan and India.