UAE Women retire out all ten batters in 163-run win over Qatar

UAE retired out all ten batters at the score of 192 for 0 in 16 overs in match against Qatar.

Updated On: Sun, 11 May 2025 00:28:18 PKT

BANGKOK (Web Desk) - In a bizarre turn of events in a Women's T20 World Cup Asia Qualifier game between UAE and Qatar in Bangkok, UAE retired out all ten batters at the score of 192 for 0 in 16 overs. It was the first instance of a team retiring out more than two batters in a men's or women's international match. UAE then went on to roll Qatar over for just 29 in an innings that featured seven ducks to seal a massive 163-run win in a match that lasted 27.1 overs.

Since the UAE innings also had eight ducks, the game saw a record 15 ducks, easily the most in a women's T20I.

Opting to bat, UAE openers Esha Oza, also the captain, and Theertha Satish were cruising along in their century partnership, with Oza on 113 and Satish on 74. But then UAE decided to end the innings. Since a declaration is not allowed in limited-overs cricket, Oza, Satish, and eight other batters (without facing a ball) were retired out. As a result, UAE were all out for 192 in 16 overs.

Oza had brought up a 51-ball century - her fourth in T20Is - and Satish had also raced to her fifty off 31 balls as they took the team past 150 in 14 overs. Oza struck 14 fours and five sixes while Satish collected 11 fours, and it was when Oza had smashed three fours in four balls to end the 16th over - with the team's run rate reading 12 - that they decided to walk off. UAE's 192, as a result, became the highest all-out score in a women's T20I.

Qatar, in reply, lasted just 11.1 overs as only three batters were able to open their accounts, and only one of them went past 5. Opener Rizpha Bano Emmanuel top-scored with 20 and saw four wickets fall in front of her in five overs as left-arm spinner Michelle Botha finished with 3 for 11. Once Emmanuel was run-out in the eighth over on 26 for 5, Qatar lasted only 20 more balls and added just three more runs to the total.

