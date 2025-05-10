Dercksen, Tryon hand South Africa consolation win

Cricket Cricket Dercksen, Tryon hand South Africa consolation win

Dewmi Vihanga's five-for and Chamari Athapaththu's half-century went in vain for Sri Lanka

Follow on Updated On: Sat, 10 May 2025 00:26:26 PKT

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - Annerie Dercksen's maiden ODI century - which came off the back of two successive 50-plus scores and is also the fastest by a South African in the format - headlined South Africa's consolation win at the women's tri-series in Colombo.

With South Africa out of contention for Sunday's final, they put together their most complete performance of the competition and posted their fifth highest score in all ODIs thanks to contributions from the lower order, which ultimately won them the game.

Dercksen arrived at the crease with South Africa on 85 for 5 as offspinner Dewmi Vihanga ripped through their top and middle-order. She consolidated with Nondumiso Shangase before sharing a 112-run seventh-wicket stand off 88 balls with Chloe Tryon, a seventh-wicket record for South Africa, to put them in sight of a big score. Tryon smashed 74 off 51 balls and was part of a 66-run stand off 30 balls with Nadine de Klerk which pushed South Africa over 300 and asked Sri Lanka to complete their highest successful chase.

Sri Lanka have already done that once before against South Africa - when they also chased down a 300-plus total - and were in a good position on 160 for 3 in the 30th over. But Ayabonga Khaka's double-strike, which included the dismissal of Chamari Athapaththu for 52, and a career-best 5 for 34 for Tryon, including a hat-trick, ended their chances of another historic win.

Instead, the records were all Dercksen's after she became only the second batter to score a hundred at No.7 or lower in women's ODIs and capped off a breakthrough series as a batter.

Dercksen scored her first half-century just two matches ago, at this tournament, and finished as the leading run-scorer from the league stage. Her maturity and aggression rescued South Africa after a start which turned in the wrong direction and should see her bat higher up the order in future.

Laura Wolvaardt and Tazmin Brits put on 68 for the first-wicket and were both batting well when Vihanga first struck. She drew Brits forward and took the edge and Hasini Perera took a good, low catch at slip to give Sri Lanka their first. In her next over, Vihanga beat Wolvaardt's inside-edge and bowled her and in the over after that, had Miane Smit caught slog-sweeping at midwicket.

Just when Vihanga may have thought things couldn't go better, she plucked two more in her next over: Lara Goodall caught at slip and Sinalo Jafta, bowled while giving the charge. Vihanga, at 19 years old and playing in her third ODI, had her first five-for and is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series behind Sneh Rana.

Sri Lanka had the opportunity to run through South Africa from there but Dercksen stood in their way. She hit the third ball she faced over Vihanga's head for four and there was no looking back. Dercksen favoured the area down the ground, where three of her five sixes were scored, including the one that took her to the century.

Dercksen's innings was laced with cuts and pulls off the back foot and, unusually for her, a selection of sweeps including a reverse off Athapaththu. She dominated the partnership with Tryon, and scored 77 of the 112 runs they put on and it was only when she was dismissed, in the 44th over, that Tryon took over.

She charged Sugandika Kumari and hit her for six, moved across the crease to send Manudia Nanayakkara over midwicket and then took three sixes off Athapaththu before missing one and being stumped. De Klerk finished unbeaten on 32 off 19 balls and South Africa would have been comfortable with the target they set Sri Lanka, who began well in pursuit.

The opening pair of Hasini Perera and Vishmi Gunaratne put on 52 and it was Tryon's introduction that separated them. Her second delivery was tossed up, Perera tried to drive and spooned a catch to Dercksen at cover. Four overs later. Tryon switched to around the wicket and had Gunaratne caught at backward point.

Athapaththu was in at No. 4 and gave Tryon a taste of her own medicine when she took 10 runs off her fourth over, including her first six.

Athapaththu and Harshitha Samarickrama's third-wicket partnership grew to 52 and and they took Sri Lanka to the halfway stage on 124 for 2 but debutant legspinner Seshnie Naidu ended their stand. Samarawickrama tried to hit the first ball of Naidu's fourth over out of the ground but was caught at mid-off.

Athapaththu brought up a 17th career half-century and kept Sri Lanka in the hunt but Khaka was brought back at a crucial time. In the 30th over, with Sri Lanka needing 156 runs to win, Khaka returned and Athapaththu sliced her to cover to all but end Sri Lanka's hopes. In her next over, Khaka bowled Nilakshika Silva with the slower ball.

Sri Lanka continued to bat proactively even as the asking rate climbed and then they were snubbed out in the 42nd over, when Tryon took three in three.

She had de Klerk to thank for the first after she ran in from deep backward square and took a diving catch to remove Vihanga. Off the next ball, Sugandika Kumari was caught at backward point and then Malki Madara got a faint edge to Jafta to complete Tryon's hat-trick.

Sri Lanka were bowled out for 239 in the 43rd over and lost by 76 runs.

