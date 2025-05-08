Rilee Rossouw, Hassan Nawaz achieve stunning T20 first in PSL

Rossouw and Nawaz's efforts marked the first innings in PSL history to contain two centuries.

Published On: Thu, 08 May 2025 00:37:04 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Rossouw and Nawaz's efforts marked the first innings in PSL history to contain two centuries. In all men's T20 cricket, this is the 10th time this has been achieved.

The pair also made T20 history. This is the first time in men's T20 cricket that two centuries have been scored in the same innings by non-openers. Rossouw batted at No.3, and Nawaz at No.4 in this innings.

This has been done once in women's T20 cricket; in 2019, Bangladesh's Nigar Sultana (113* from No.3) and Fargana Hoque (110* from No.4) did so against Maldives.

The closest anyone had come to this unique feat in the men's game before Rossouw and Nawaz was in June 2017. In the Cricket Ireland Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy, Leinster Lightning's Simi Singh scored 109 from No.3, but No.4 Max Sorensen remained not out on 98 against Munster Reds.

