PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators secure playoff spot after defeating Islamabad United

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators crushed Islamabad United by 109 runs and confirmed their place in the playoffs of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Chasing a massive 264-run target set by Quetta, Islamabad United were bowled out for 154 in 19.3 overs. Imad Wasim was the standout batter for Islamabad with 56 runs.

Islamabad’s innings were poor as both openers Kyle Mayers (0) and Saim Ayub (1) fell cheaply. Other contributions included Mohammad Shehzad (24), Salman Ali Agha (6), Mohammad Nawaz (10), Azam Khan (6), Haider Ali (6), Jason Holder (3), and Ben Dwarshuis (31).

For Quetta, Mohammad Amir claimed 3 wickets, Mohammad Wasim Jr. and Abrar Ahmed took 2 each, while Khurram Shehzad, Faheem Ashraf, and Saud Shakeel took one apiece.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators posted a mammoth total of 263/3. Rilee Rossouw scored 104 off 46 balls (14 fours, 6 sixes), while Hassan Nawaz scored a century off 45 balls with 4 fours and 9 sixes. Captain Saud Shakeel added 23, and Finn Allen made 5 runs.

Imad Wasim and Naseem Shah picked up one wicket each for Islamabad.

