New head coach for Pakistan Cricket Team likely to be announced next week

Updated On: Wed, 07 May 2025 14:18:03 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The announcement of the new head coach for the Pakistan national cricket team is expected next week.

According to reports, after the scrutiny of applications submitted by May 4, a shortlist of candidates is being finalised. Among the top contenders is Mike Hesson, the current head coach of Islamabad United.

Initial discussions between the former New Zealand coach and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) officials have already taken place. Hesson has reportedly demanded to bring his own support staff, a condition the board is not currently willing to accept, although negotiations are still ongoing.

In addition to foreign candidates, local coaches are also in the running. Among the prominent names being considered are Saqlain Mushtaq, Misbah-ul-Haq, and former all-rounder Abdul Razzaq, who has also shown interest in working with the Green Shirts.

Meanwhile, the selection committee meeting is also expected to convene next week to discuss player names for the upcoming five-match T20 series against Bangladesh.