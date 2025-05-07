PSL X to continue as scheduled, confirms PCB

The match between United and Gladiators will be held as planned

Published On: Wed, 07 May 2025 13:10:57 PKT

RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 will proceed according to its original schedule.

According to the PCB, the match between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators, scheduled for today (Wednesday) in Rawalpindi, will be held as planned. The toss will take place at 7:30 PM, while the match will begin at 8:00 PM.

The cricket board further stated that no changes have been made to the remaining fixtures of PSL 10.

The final match of the tournament will be hosted at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, on May 18.