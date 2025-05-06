Lancashire cricketer drops phone mid-run in County Championship gaffe

Cricket Cricket Lancashire cricketer drops phone mid-run in County Championship gaffe

Bailey’s phone slipped out of his pocket and landed near the umpire

Follow on Published On: Tue, 06 May 2025 10:21:59 PKT

MANCHESTER (Web Desk) - County cricket witnessed a comical and unprecedented moment when Lancashire’s Tom Bailey accidentally dropped his mobile phone on the pitch while taking a run during a County Championship match against Gloucestershire at Old Trafford.

The incident occurred on day two, with Lancashire on 8-401, when the 34-year-old tailender clipped his second ball for a couple of runs. While completing the second run at the non-striker’s end, Bailey’s phone slipped out of his pocket and landed near the umpire. Gloucestershire pacer Ajeet Singh Dale quickly retrieved the device and carried it off the field, drawing laughter from commentators and players alike.

“No way, I’ve never seen that before,” exclaimed one of the commentators, as cameras zoomed in on the misplaced gadget.

While the moment was light-hearted, questions were raised about a possible breach of playing regulations. According to Clause 41.5 of the County Championship Playing Conditions, players are not permitted to carry electronic communication devices during play, except for approved player tracking technology.

Bailey remained not out on 22, helping Lancashire to a total of 450, with Marcus Harris top-scoring with a commanding 167. In response, Gloucestershire surged ahead with 589/8 by stumps on day three, thanks to an unbeaten 253 from Oliver Price, giving the visitors a 139-run lead.

An official comment on whether Bailey's incident would result in disciplinary action is yet to be released.