Peshawar Zalmi overpower Multan Sultans' challenge to keep playoffs hopes alive

Peshawar Zalmi beat Multan Sultans by seven wickets

Mon, 05 May 2025 23:46:03 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi have defeated Multan Sultans comprehensively in an important match of Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This victory means that Zalmi have kept their hopes alive of making it to the playoff stage of the tournament.

Zalmi required a modest 109-run target and they achieved that just for the loss of three wickets and 42 balls to spare to register their fourth victory, which helped them close in on fourth-placed Lahore Qalandars.

Saim Ayub played a steller innings of 49 runs and helped his side cross the winning line. Babar Azam's poor form continues as he gave his wicket away just for eight runs.

Batting first, Sultans were restricted to 108 runs. None of the batters looked promising. Ahmed Daniyal took three wickets as Maaz Sadaqat and Luke Wood claimed three wickets apiece.

Earlier, Sultans decided to bat first against Peshawar Zalmi in an important match of the last stage of group encounters.