Nilakshika Silva, Sugandika Kumari give Sri Lanka rare win over India

It was their second-highest successful chase, bringing them only their third win over India in ODIs.

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - A spectacular injection of big-hitting energy from Nilakshika Silva, a steady half-century from Harshitha Samarawickrama, and meaningful contributions from Kavisha Dilhari, and the lower order saw Sri Lanka pull off one of their most impressive ODI chases. It was their second-highest successful chase, bringing them only their third win over India in the format.

At the toss, Chamari Athapaththu said a total of around 250 would be par. India surpassed that easily on a slow deck, putting up 275 for 9 on the back of Richa Ghosh's 58 off 48, which would have been the best innings of the match if not for Silva's 56 off 33 balls.

Sri Lanka's batters hunted as a pack and reeled the big target in 49.1 overs, at a venue which is notoriously challenging for chasing sides. There were contributions all through the innings. Vishmi Gunaratne struggled through the early overs but scratched her way to a 33. Dilhari made a busy 35 off 32.

And then Sri Lanka's Nos. 8 and 9 - Anushka Sanjeewani and Sugandika Kumari - aced the final assignment. Kumari was the more impressive of the two, as she breezed her way to 19 not out off 20 - her highest international score. Sanjeewani made 23 not out off 28, and hit the winning runs - an aerial sweep that floated over short fine leg, sparking joyful celebrations in the Lankan dugout.

The best part of Sri Lanka's victory, strangely, will be the lack of a major contribution from their talisman captain, even as they were pursuing a big total. Athapaththu came in at No. 4, unusually, with Sri Lanka experimenting with their top five this tournament. She hit 23 off 33, which, in the context of this chase, was only a middling effort. But the team-mates that her lone performances had propped up for years had now come through to steal some limelight for themselves.

Chief among the big performers was Silva, who produced arguably the innings of her career so far. She signalled her intentions early - fourth ball, she leapt down the track to Sneh Rana, India's form bowler, and muscled her over long-on for six. This was only one of three big hits, as she motored her way to a 28-ball 50, hitting five fours as well, targeting the square boundaries either side of the wicket, though she also hit two fours through fine leg. Her best six came off left-arm spinner Shree Charani, whom she ran at and thumped over long-on. No other Sri Lanka batter cleared the rope.

When Silva arrived at the crease at Athapaththu's dismissal, Sri Lanka needed 124 off 107 deliveries. When she was dismissed, they needed 38 off 44. India still had the opportunity to charge back into the game at this point, but Kumari's early boundaries kept Sri Lanka surging, and Sanjeewani added heft to that final partnership.

Earlier, Samarawickrama had produced a smooth 53 off 61 balls, having been the aggressor in the 78-run second-wicket partnership with Gunaratne.

For India, Sneh Rana produced another outstanding performance, picking up three wickets in her ten overs, while conceding 45. Arundhati Reddy, Charani, and Pratika Rawal all claimed a wicket each, but also went at more than six an over - largely Silva's doing. Reddy's seventh over, the 37th of the innings, was something of a turning point, as Silva and Dilhari plundered 20 from it, and breathed new life into a doddering chase.

India would have been the happier team at the innings break, after Ghosh's dynamic half-century. She scored her runs almost exclusively in the traditional V, each of her three sixes coming in the narrow arc between straight long-on and wide long-on. Her fours she tended to pump through wide mid-on. Like Silva later, she too was a shot of adrenaline to the India innings, which had been marching to a score of about 250 when Ghosh got there in the 30th over, the score at 145 for 4. But then Ghosh whipped it into a higher gear, in the company of Deepti Sharma in particular.

Though Athapaththu did not make a significant contribution with the bat, she took 3 for 43 with the ball (although she did also spill a very simple catch, dropping Jemima Rodrigues on 0). Kumari took 3 for 44, making hers an all-round effort.

