Irfan stars in Kings four-wicket win over Qalandars

Follow on Updated On: Mon, 05 May 2025 00:59:50 PKT

LAHORE (Web Desk) – Irfan Khan’s swashbuckling knock of 48 runs off just 21 ball guided Karachi Kings to a four-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars in the 24th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10 on Sunday.

Chasing a revised target of 168 runs in the rain interrupted match which was reduced to15 overe, Karachi Kings reached home in 14.3 overs. David Warner (24), Tim Seifert (24) and Saad Baig (25) were other main contributers.

Earlier, Lahore Qalandars set a target of 168 runs for Karachi Kings in the 24th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Karachi Kings won the toss and elected to bowl first. Lahore Qalandars scored 160 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 15 overs. According to the DLS method, Karachi Kings were given a revised target of 168 runs.

Rain interrupted the match after 7.5 overs of Lahore's innings, at which point they had scored 90 runs for the loss of one wicket. As a result, the match was shortened to 15 overs per side.

For Lahore, opener Mohammad Naeem played a brilliant knock of 65 runs off 29 balls, while Fakhar Zaman scored 51. Abdullah Shafique added 18, Sikandar Raza 8, and both Sam Billings and Asif Ali managed just 2 runs. Daryl Mitchell and Shaheen Afridi were dismissed without scoring.

From Karachi’s side, Abbas Afridi took 4 wickets, while Mir Hamza, Hasan Ali, and Aamer Jamal claimed one wicket each.

