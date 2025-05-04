Raza returns to Zimbabwe squad for one-off test v England

He missed Zimbabwe’s test loss at home to Ireland in February

HARARE (Reuters) - Key all-rounder Sikandar Raza returns to Zimbabwe's squad for their one-off four-day test against England in Nottingham later this month, Zimbabwe Cricket said on Saturday.

The 39-year-old missed Zimbabwe’s test loss at home to Ireland in February and their two-test series in Bangladesh, which ended 1-1 this week, after being allowed to compete in Twenty20 franchise cricket in both the United Arab Emirates and his native Pakistan.

Raza replaces Johnathan Campbell in one of three changes to the 15-man squad that toured Bangladesh with Clive Madande back from injury to replace Nyasha Mayavo as back-up wicketkeeper to Tafadzwa Tsiga.

Leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa, despite picking up a five-wicket haul on debut in the second test in Bangladesh last month, is replaced by seamer Newman Nyamhuri.

The clash at Trent Bridge from May 22-25 is Zimbabwe’s first test in England for 22 years.

Zimbabwe will also play a four-day game against South Africa in Arundel from June 3-6 to help their neighbours prepare for the World Test Championship final against Australia at Lord's.

"In terms of performance, I expect us to play to a standard that can compete with one of the best teams in the world," Zimbabwe coach Justin Sammons said.

“I really want to see the guys walking out there believing that they belong, embracing and enjoying the moment.”

Squad:

Craig Ervine (captain), Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Clive Madande (wicketkeeper), Wessly Madhevere, Wellington Masakadza, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Sikandar Raza, Tafadzwa Tsiga (wicketkeeper), Nick Welch, Sean Williams.