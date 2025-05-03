Quetta Gladiators stun Islamabad United in PSL nail-bitter

Batting first, United scored a moderate 157 runs

Follow on Published On: Sat, 03 May 2025 23:55:30 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Quetta Gladiators have defeated Islamabad United by two wickets in a PSL encounter held at Lahore.

Hassan Nawaz scored an enthralling innings of 64 runs and helped his side to claim victory in what turned out to be an interesting game of cricket.

Batting first, United scored a moderate 157 runs. Mohammad Nawaz scored 49 runs.

Gladiators' Faheem Ashraf took three wickets.



