PSL 10: Peshawar Zalmi beat Islamabad United by six wickets

Babar Azam scores 53 runs

Updated On: Fri, 02 May 2025 23:49:49 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Peshawar Zalmi defeated Islamabad United by 6 wickets in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) encounter at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Chasing a target of 144 runs set by Islamabad United, Peshawar Zalmi achieved victory in the 17th over with 4 wickets down. Muazz Sadaqat scored 55 runs, while Babar Azam contributed 53 runs.

Earlier, Islamabad United's captain Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to bat first.

Batting first, Islamabad United scored 143 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 20 overs. Sahibzada Farhan was the top scorer with 36 runs.

From Islamabad United, Kyle Mayers scored 18, Colin Munro 11, Salman Ali Agha 4, and captain Shadab Khan made 15 runs. Azam Khan scored 8, Imad Wasim 10, while Saad Masood and Naseem Shah scored just 1 run each. Ben Dwarshuis remained not out with 33 runs.

From Peshawar Zalmi, Mohammad Ali took 3 wickets, while Luke Wood, Alzarri Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Saim Ayub, and Hussain Talat each took one wicket.

Squads:

Islamabad United: Kyle Mayers, Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Salman Ali Agha, Azam Khan (WK), Shadab Khan (C), Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Ben Dwarshuis, Naseem Shah, Riley Meredith.

Peshawar Zalmi: Mitchell Owen, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam (C), Mohammad Haris (WK), Hussain Talat, Max Bryant, Maaz Sadaqat, Luke Wood, Alzari Joseph, Ahmed Daniyal, Mohammad Ali.