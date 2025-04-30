Shadman's ton gives Bangladesh lead in 2nd Zimbabwe Test

Cricket Cricket Shadman's ton gives Bangladesh lead in 2nd Zimbabwe Test

Bangladesh were 291-7 at close, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16) and Taijul Islam (5) remaining not out.

Follow on Updated On: Wed, 30 Apr 2025 00:15:34 PKT

CHITTAGONG (Bangladesh) (AFP) – Bangladesh opener Shadman Islam smashed a century in the second Test against Zimbabwe on Tuesday, giving the hosts a lead of 64 runs at the end of the second day with three wickets in hand.

Bangladesh were 291-7 at the close, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz (16) and Taijul Islam (5) remaining not out, in response to Zimbabwe's first innings total of 227.

Shadman recorded a career-best knock of 120 and partnered with Anamul Haque in a first-wicket stand of 118 runs, only the 10th time that Bangladesh's openers had passed the 100-run mark in Tests.

Despite Shadman's century, the other batsmen failed to exploit the dry and slow surface at Chattogram after a good start.

Anamul, who was making a comeback to the Test team after three years, scored 39.

Mominul Haque (33) and Mushfiqur Rahim (40) have also struggled to convert good starts into big scores.

Mushfiqur, who failed to pass the 50-run mark in the past 12 innings, was run out by Wessly Madhevere.

Bangladesh were 259-3 at one point but then lost their next four wickets for 20 runs.

Vincent Masekesa, Zimbabwe's debutant leg-spinner, took three wickets, including those of Bangladesh's captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and wicketkeeper batter Jaker Ali.

Zimbabwe were earlier dismissed on their overnight score of 227.

Resuming with one wicket in hand, their innings was wrapped up with Taijul's first ball of the second day.

Taijul finished with figures of 6-60.

Zimbabwe are 1-0 up in the two-Test series after winning the opener in Sylhet by three wickets.

Brief scores:

Zimbabwe: 227 all out (Sean Williams 67, Nick Welch 54; Taijul Islam 6-60, Nayeem Hasan 2-42).

Bangladesh: 291-7 (Shadman Islam 120, Mushfiqur Rahim 40; Vincent Masekesa 3-44)

Toss: Zimbabwe

