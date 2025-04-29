PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators thrash Multan Sultans by 10 wickets

Cricket Cricket PSL 10: Quetta Gladiators thrash Multan Sultans by 10 wickets

Multan Sultans were bowled out for just 89 runs.

Follow on Published On: Tue, 29 Apr 2025 23:06:02 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators defeated Multan Sultans by 10 wickets in the 18th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) season 10.

Chasing a target of 90 runs set by Multan, Quetta easily achieved it in the 7th over without losing a wicket. Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen remained unbeaten.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to bowl first. Multan Sultans were bowled out for just 89 runs.

Multan’s innings started poorly; Mohammad Rizwan remained not out with 44 runs, while Usama Mir scored 11. No other batsman reached double figures.

Yasir Khan made 5, Kamran Ghulam 3, Curtis Campher 4, Iftikhar Ahmed 6, David Willey 7, Mohammad Hasnain 2, and Ubaid Shah 1. Usman Khan and Michael Bracewell went out for ducks.

For Quetta, Khurram Shehzad claimed 4 wickets, while Faheem Ashraf and Mohammad Wasim took 2 each.

