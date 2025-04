Quetta Gladiators beat Peshawar Zalmi by 64 runs in PSL 10 encounter

The match was played at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Quetta Gladiators defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 64 runs in the 17th match of Pakistan Super League season 10.

In the match held at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and invited Quetta Gladiators to bat first. Batting first, Quetta Gladiators scored 178 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Quetta Gladiators' innings was opened by captain Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen. However, at the team total of 46, Finn Allen was dismissed after scoring 31 runs. Rilee Rossouw scored 27, Saud Shakeel and Kusal Mendis scored 32 each, Mark Chapman made 33 runs, while Faheem Ashraf scored 1 and Hassan Nawaz 8 runs before getting out.

For Peshawar Zalmi, Alzarri Joseph took 3 wickets, Saim Ayub took 2, and Luke Wood picked up 1 wicket.

In reply, Peshawar Zalmi were bowled out for 114. Hussain Talat scored 39 runs while Faheem Ashraf picked up five wickets.

Squads:

Quetta Gladiators: Abrar Ahmed, Saud Shakeel (captain), Kusal Mendis, Hassan Nawaz, Mark Chapman, Rilee Rossouw, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faheem Ashraf, Khurram Shahzad, Finn Allen.

Peshawar Zalmi: Babar Azam (captain), Saim Ayub, Mohammad Haris, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Hussain Talat, Mitchell Owen, Abdul Samad, Luke Wood, Akeal Hosein, Sufiyan Muqeem, Ali Raza.