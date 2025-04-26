Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans by five wickets

Cricket Cricket Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans by five wickets

Lahore Qalandars defeat Multan Sultans by five wickets

Follow on Published On: Sat, 26 Apr 2025 23:48:54 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Lahore Qalandars have defeated Multan Sultans by five wickets in a PSL encounter held in Lahore.

Daryl Mitchell scored half century and was instrumental in the Qalandars' win while Sikandar Raza also played important knock.

Sultans' Ubaid Shah took two wickets.

Captain Mohammad Rizwan and Kamran Ghulam made half-centuries to push Sultans to 185 runs against Qalandars.

The visitors made a cautious start before opener Yasir Khan injected some momentum, smashing a six and a four before falling to a quick delivery.

Earlier. Lahore Qalandars won the toss and elected to bowl first against Multan Sultans.