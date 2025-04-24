Peshawar Zalmi defeat Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets

Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 23:47:45 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Peshawar Zalmi defeated Lahore Qalandars by seven wickets in a Pakistan Super League encounter.

The match was played at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Babar Azam and Hussain Talat scored 56 and 51 runs respectively and helped their side cruise to victory.

Earlier, batting first, Qalandars set 130-run target for Zalmi.

Zalmi captain Babar Azam’s decision to field first proved right as his team’s bowling unit dismantled Qalandars’ reliable batting lineup.

The hosts then faced a double blow in the next over as bowler Luke Wood got rid of opener Asif Ali (five) and Daryl Mitchell (two).

Qalandars' all-rounder Sikandar Raza scored fifty and helped his side to register a somewhat low total.

