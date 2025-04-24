Kane Williamson Joins Karachi Kings for PSL 10 in Lahore

LAHORE (Web Desk) - New Zealand star cricketer Kane Williamson has arrived in Lahore to participate in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10.

Williamson has joined his franchise, Karachi Kings, at the team hotel. He was picked by the team in the Supplementary Category during the PSL 2025 Draft.

Karachi Kings are scheduled to face Quetta Gladiators in their upcoming match in Lahore on Friday.

Meanwhile, the team will hold a practice session today at 6 PM at the Lahore City Cricket Association Ground (LCCA Ground).