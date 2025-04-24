Gous leads Islamabad United to seven-wicket win over Multan Sultans

Islamabad United registered their 5th victory in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 on Wednesday.

Follow on Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 07:20:18 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Islamabad United continued their unbeaten run in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 when they defeated Multan Sultans by seven wickets in the 13th match of the mega event at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Islamabad played like table-toppers once again, registering another unblemished performance. First, they restricted Multan Sultans to a modest 168 and then, when they came out to bat, they dominated the proceedings and chased down the target with 17 balls to spare.

Sahibzada Farhan (22) provided a solid start while Andries Gous (80*) was a treat to watch with an array of beautiful strokes and Colin Munro's (45) fireworks turned it into a walk-in-the-park affair. Not much to celebrate for Multan Sultans as their bowlers failed to stop flow of runs.

For Multan Sultans, Michael Bracewell, Ubaid Shah, and Chris Jordan took one wicket each. Josh Little couldn't make early inroads, Usama Mir was inconsistent with his length as he was taken for 41 off his four overs and Chris Jordan didn't look threatening as his two overs cost 24.

Earlier, after winning the toss and batting first, Multan Sultans posted 168 runs for the loss of five wickets in the allotted 20 overs.

Yasir Khan and Mohammad Rizwan (36) provided a solid start to Multan Sultans with a 51-run partnership. Yasir fell after scoring 29 runs with the help of two fours and two sixes.

Usman Khan joined Mohammad Rizwan at the crease and the pair took Multan Sultans total to 116 when Rizwan got out after scoring 36 runs off 37 balls. Michael Bracewell (9) and Iftikhar Ahmed (10) fell cheaply while Usman Khan got out after scoring 61 runs.

Kamran Ghulam (13) and Chris Jordan (6) remained not out.

For Islamabad United, Jason Holder, Mohammad Nawaz, Riley Meredith, and Shadab Khan took one wicket apiece.

In contrast, all engines are firing at full throttle for United who further solidified their position at the top. Sultans find themselves languishing down at the bottom of the table and it's becoming imperative to win for them to stay in contention.

Teams Lineup

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad

