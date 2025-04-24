Anamul Haque in, Nahid Rana out of Bangladesh Test squad

Anamul Haque in, Nahid Rana out of Bangladesh Test squad

xFollowing a defeat in the first Test against Zimbabwe, Bangladesh have had to make changes to their Test squad ahead of the second match in Chattogram next week. Anamul Haque returns to the fold while Nahid Rana steps aside to fulfil PSL commitments.

Anamul replaced Zakir Hasan who didn't play in Sylhet. He is in line to play his first Test match in nearly three years, forcing his way back into the reckoning with his recent form. Anamul is the highest scorer of the Dhaka Premier League 50-over competition having hit four hundreds - three of them unbeaten - in his last 10 innings. He will hope to use that form to make a better impression for Bangladesh in the longest format considering he has played only five Tests since making hist debut in 2013 and has a highest score of 23.

Rana's exit - he has been picked to play for Peshawar Zalmi - provides room for uncapped left-arm spinner Tanvir Islam. Tanvir has played 41 first-class matches to pick up 134 wickets at an average of 27.06. He has six five-wicket hauls with a best of 8 for 51.

Bangladesh, who are 0-1 down, play Zimbabwe in the second Test of the two-match series on April 28.

Bangladesh Test squad

Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Shadman Islam, Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Jaker Ali (wk), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-capt), Taijul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Tanvir Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib

