Three uncapped players in Sri Lanka women's squad for tri-series

Malki Madara, Dewmi Vihanga and Piumi Badalge included in the 17-member squad.

Published On: Thu, 24 Apr 2025 02:11:18 PKT

COLOMBO (Web Desk) - The uncapped trio of Malki Madara, Dewmi Vihanga and Piumi Badalge are among six changes to the squad that toured New Zealand earlier this year, as Sri Lanka named a 17-member squad for the upcoming ODI tri-series against India and South Africa starting April 27.

There are recalls for veteran Inoka Ranaweera, as well as Hasini Perera and Hansima Karunaratne. Making way are Imesha Dulani, Sachini Nisansala, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Chethana Vimukthi and the injured Udeshika Prabodhani.

Of the three new faces, 24-year-old spinner Madara made her senior debut during last month's T20I series against New Zealand, impressing with a match-winning three-wicket haul in her first game.

She joins a strong spin contingent, bolstered by the returning Ranaweera, and one that also has the likes of Sugandika Kumari, Inoshi Priyadharshani, star allrounder Kavisha Dilhari, and the uncapped 19-year-old spin-bowling allrounder Vihanga.

Another player who will be eyeing an ODI debut will be 18-year-old batting allrounder Rashmika Sewwandi, who was part of Sri Lanka's squad at the Under-19 World Cup earlier this year. Sewwandi is one of just two seamers in the squad, alongside Achini Kulasuriya.

The squad is largely settled on the batting front, with skipper Chamari Athapaththu leading a mostly unchanged unit which includes Vishmi Gunaratne, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Dilhari, Nilakshika Silva and Anushka Sanjeewani.

There are, however, slots for the taking with 17-year-old Manudi Nanayakkara one to keep an eye on, after she scored a brisk 35 in her only opportunity on the tour of New Zealand. Panadura CC captain Badalge, 29, will also be hoping for a first opportunity with the national side.

Sri Lanka play India in Colombo on April 27 to begin the series.

Sri Lanka squad for women's ODI tri-series

Chamari Athapaththu (capt), Harshitha Samarawickrama, Vishmi Gunaratne, Nilakshika Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Anushka Sanjeewani (wk), Manudi Nanayakkara, Hasini Perera, Achini Kulasuriya, Piumi Badalge, Dewmi Vihanga, Hansima Karunaratne, Malki Madara, Inoshi Priyadarshini, Sugandika Kumari, Rashmika Sewwandi, Inoka Ranaweera

