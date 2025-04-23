Islamabad United thrash Multan Sultans by seven wickets

The match was played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday

Wed, 23 Apr 2025 23:37:06 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - Islamabad United have defeated Multan Sultans by seven wickets in a in a group match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10.

The match was played at the Multan Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.



Sultans set target of 167 runs for United. Yasir Khan, who scored a match-winning 87-run knock against Lahore Qalandars, could only score 29 against United.

Skipper Rizwan then developed a 65-run partnership for the second wicket with Usman.

Rizwan scored a slow 36 off 37 deliveries, managing to hit only three boundaries.

Teams Lineup

Multan Sultans: Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Yasir Khan, Usman Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Tayyab Tahir, Michael Bracewell, Iftikhar Ahmed, Chris Jordan, Usama Mir, Josh Little, Ubaid Shah

Islamabad United: Andries Gous (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haider Ali, Jason Holder, Imad Wasim, Saad Masood, Riley Meredith, Salman Irshad