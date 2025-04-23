Multan Sultans face unbeaten Islamabad United in PSL 10 clash tonight

Published On: Wed, 23 Apr 2025 15:29:23 PKT

MULTAN (Dunya News) - In the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10, a thrilling match is scheduled tonight between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The game will kick off at 8:00 PM.

Islamabad United has dominated the tournament so far, winning all four of their matches and sitting at the top of the points table. In contrast, Multan Sultans have struggled, securing only one win out of four games, with just two points to their name.

Speaking to the media ahead of the match, Multan Sultans’ batter Yasir Khan shared his journey and team dynamics. “I’ve worked really hard to get here and was waiting for this opportunity,” said Yasir. “Our captain always guides players in a positive way.”

He added that Mohammad Rizwan, the team's captain, has been very supportive during batting. “He helped and advised me on every ball,” Yasir noted. Speaking about his preparation, Yasir said he came in with a clear plan to face Shaheen Shah Afridi, especially focusing on his inswing deliveries.