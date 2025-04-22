Warner, Khushdil help Kings defeat Zalmi by two wickets in PSL

Updated On: Tue, 22 Apr 2025 13:17:48 PKT

KARACHI (Dunya News) - David Warner and Khushdil Shah sealed a thrilling two-wicket victory for Karachi Kings over Peshawar Zalmi in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) match here on Monday night.

Warner top scored with 60 runs but Khushdil put up an all-round performance and helped their side achieve the 148 run target with three balls to spare.

Kings seemed cruising along but a stumble towards the end raised hopes for Babar Azam’s side to clinch an exciting win. However, Khushdil and Hasan Ali held their nerves and hit a couple of boundaries in the final over to help Karachi to a morale boosting win. Khushdil’s 23 not out were second highest score for his team.

Zalmi's Luke Wood and Ali Raza took three and two wickets respectively.

Earlier, skipper Babar led Zalmi to 147-8 in allotted 20 overs with a 41-ball 46 after a slow and shaky start. Mohammad Haris chipped in with 28 runs and Alzarri Joseph 24 not out.

Khushdil (3-20) and Abbas Afridi (3-30) helped Kings curtail Zalmi to a modest total.

Zalmi did not have a dream start to their innings as their dynamic opener Saim Ayub walked back in the third over after scoring a mere four.

Babar put together a one-sided partnership with Tom Kohler-Cadmore, who could score seven off six deliveries before getting dismissed by Khushdil in the seventh over.